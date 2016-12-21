Dec 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal Canadian government has joined with U.S. President Barack Obama to restrict oil and gas development in Arctic waters, and regulate fisheries and shipping lanes as the ice cover recedes as a result of climate change. tgam.ca/2ievos2

** Russia's ambassador to Canada said the upcoming NATO deployment in Latvia - that Canadian soldiers will lead to deter Moscow's aggression in eastern Europe - would be bad for regional security and an unwise diversion of resources from fighting extremism. tgam.ca/2h9pcE0

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he accepted the likelihood of protests against his government's controversial approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but they wouldn't weaken his resolve on the issue and even First Nations have no veto on the project. tgam.ca/2hUnDuR

NATIONAL POST

** The federal Conservatives called on the Trudeau Foundation to stop accepting foreign donations after a National Post analysis showed foreign donations increased tenfold since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won the Liberal leadership. bit.ly/2hFVirU

** The Toronto Transit Commission might have inadvertently said Apple Pay and Android Pay support is coming soon to the city's transit system on Tuesday, though some users said it already works on some routes. bit.ly/2ieCKvB (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)