Dec 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Pacific NorthWest LNG is looking at lower-cost options as it mulls whether to spend billions of dollars to build a liquefied natural gas terminal in British Columbia amid a global glut of LNG. tgam.ca/2iI1UXR

** Little more than a month before the Super Bowl, Bell Media is launching an appeal of new rules to allow U.S. television commercials to run on Canadian airwaves during the big game, adding a fresh legal challenge to a recent chorus of lobbying and public relations efforts to change the policy. tgam.ca/2iI5mC3

** British Columbians are deeply concerned about the overdose crisis and want to see improved access to addiction treatment - but, faced with an unprecedented number of drug deaths in the province, they're also willing to consider more radical options such as the legalization of hard drugs. tgam.ca/2iHXNuO

NATIONAL POST

** Aboriginal leaders in northwestern British Columbia cautiously welcomed reports that Malaysia's state-owned oil company Petronas is considering changes to its $27 billion Pacific Northwest LNG project near Prince Rupert to alleviate environmental concerns. bit.ly/2iI7NEA

** A tiny Vancouver-based mining company, MGX Minerals Inc , is betting Alberta's energy sector could benefit from the rise of electric vehicles by harvesting its oilfield wastewater for lithium carbonate, which is used to make batteries for electric vehicles. bit.ly/2iI5jWA

** British Columbia Member of Parliament Peter Julian is registered as the first and only contestant in the New Democratic Party leadership race, but even he hasn't committed to run. Julian registered on Dec. 21, according to Elections Canada's website, and is accepting donations from supporters. bit.ly/2iHZhFo (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)