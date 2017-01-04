Jan 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Finance and health ministers in the provinces and
territories that have refused the federal government's offer on
health-care funding are asking for a meeting between premiers
and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to put an end to the impasse.
tgam.ca/2hPByyr
** Statements by U.S. transition officials and tweets by the
President-elect Tuesday are bringing into question the future of
jobs and exports from Canada's auto industry, as Donald Trump
warns that U.S. companies should not be allowed to sell
internationally manufactured cars in the U.S. market without
penalty. tgam.ca/2hPyEK0
** More than 300 city employees in Vancouver have been
commandeered from other jobs to help with salting and sanding
roads, as well as picking up garbage and ticketing people for
failing to shovel sidewalks, as the region enters its fourth
week of an unusually cold and snowy winter. tgam.ca/2hPm1yo
NATIONAL POST
** The British Columbia government's newly unveiled "Home
Owner Mortgage and Equity Partnership Program" will be giving
out loans to first-time homebuyers who won't have to make
payments or incur interest for the first five years after buying
(then, the interest starts at the buyer's bank mortgage rate). bit.ly/2hPndC2
** TCL Communication, the Chinese company that manufactured
the latest two devices for the former smartphone titan based in
Waterloo, Ontario, released a teaser video for the next
BlackBerry device on Twitter late Monday night. The
four-second video zooms in on the physical QWERTY keyboard. bit.ly/2hPscTf
** City officials in Grande Prairie were justified in
refusing an anti-abortion group's advertising campaign for
public buses because the ad was likely "to cause psychological
harm" to women who've had or are considering having abortions,
an Alberta judge has ruled. bit.ly/2hPCVNk
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)