THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's domestic spy service has been trying to figure
out ways of obtaining "bulk data" to better feed the holdings of
its secretive analytics centre, newly released records show. tgam.ca/2iuVzva
** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's most trusted
lieutenants have held talks with top advisers to U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump in an attempt to avert a costly
trade war between the neighbouring nations. tgam.ca/2iUKPt0
NATIONAL POST
** Health Canada is investigating Calgary-based Slimwell -
which has clinics in Calgary and Markham, Ontario, and promises
mail-order service far beyond - for false and misleading
advertising of a prescription drug. bit.ly/2iv29BU
** The fentanyl-fuelled opioid crisis which affected British
Columbia is moving east, and the mayor of Toronto hopes a united
and rapid response will help save lives in Canada's most
populous city. bit.ly/2iuU7ZW
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)