BRIEF-Implanet announces global marketing clearance of New JAZZ FRAME
* Implanet announces global marketing clearance of the New JAZZ FRAME
Jan 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Honda Motor Co Ltd will invest more than $408 million to upgrade its Alliston, Ontario, assembly plant, backed by grants from the federal and Ontario governments that will bring total spending on the plant to about $492 million. tgam.ca/2iXASJu
** Senior executives of Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued assurances on Monday that they will go ahead with new investments in Canada, despite moves by president-elect Donald Trump to discourage manufacturers from building vehicles outside the U.S. tgam.ca/2jyn76Y
** After two years of deep cuts in Canada's beleaguered resource sector, Canada's commodity-linked businesses are poised to start investing in expansion in 2017, according to a Bank of Canada survey. tgam.ca/2iXxDlk
NATIONAL POST
** The Vancouver-based clothing company Lululemon Athletica Inc improved its lower-end guidance estimates for fourth-quarter net revenue and profit on Monday, predicting at least $775 million of revenue, up from $765 million at from the low end of the previous estimate. bit.ly/2iXygLy
** Canadian REITs will see "high single digits and low double digit" growth next year, as robust demand in the East and a strong retail sector are offset by an office glut in Calgary, according to a new report from Timbercreek Asset Management. bit.ly/2iXxhuH (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)
* Implanet announces global marketing clearance of the New JAZZ FRAME
LONDON, Jan 25 Some of the biggest holders of UK stocks plan to get tougher on executive pay, as the government turns up the heat over the yawning income gap between bosses and employees following Britons' vote to leave the European Union.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.