THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's vast network of bank branches will shrink in
2017, with dozens of locations closing as institutions cut costs
and invest billions in technology as more customers migrate
online. tgam.ca/2iF5uOY
** The National Energy Board of Canada has officially
appointed three new members to a panel that will restart the
stalled review of the proposed Energy East pipeline. The new
three-member panel will be headed by Don Ferguson, a former
senior civil servant in New Brunswick. tgam.ca/2jzkP7P
NATIONAL POST
** An eventual increase in Canadian interest rates is not
expected to lead to a spike in mortgage book losses for Canada's
banks, Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Dave McKay
told investors on Tuesday. bit.ly/2ifruPc
** Canadian Securities Administrators are calling for public
input on a proposal to prohibit embedded commissions and trailer
fees in investment funds, the strongest indication in a
years-long process that an outright ban is on the table. bit.ly/2ift2ZP
