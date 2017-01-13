Jan 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Calgary-based AltaGas Ltd, which has
gas-and-power-distribution operations in Canada and the United
States, acknowledged on Thursday that it was in talks with a
third-party regarding a potential transaction, but gave no
assurances that it would close a deal and offered no details. tgam.ca/2iOMNs7
** The owner of troubled grocer Sobeys Inc has
named former Canadian Tire Corp Chief Executive
Michael Medline as its new CEO, effective immediately. tgam.ca/2iORYrQ
** An agreement worth as much as C$1 billion ($761.09
million) between British Columbia and Kinder Morgan Inc
removes a key hurdle for the company's plans to triple capacity
on its Trans Mountain pipeline, and brings Alberta oil sands
producers a step closer to accessing new global markets. tgam.ca/2iOLOIc
NATIONAL POST
** WestJet Airlines Ltd is thinking about adding
yet another aircraft type to its fleet as it evaluates "more
fuel-efficient" options for its international expansion plans. bit.ly/2iOKMfo
** The Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan is selling a minority
stake in its Vancouver portfolio to the Ontario Pension Board
and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, according to
multiple sources. bit.ly/2iOPARX
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he and his
family used the private helicopter of the Aga Khan during his
recent holiday, a possible violation of federal law. All
ministers, including the prime minister, are forbidden under the
federal Conflict of Interest Act from flying in private or
chartered aircraft except under specific conditions. bit.ly/2iOOztd
($1 = 1.3139 Canadian dollars)
