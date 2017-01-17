Jan 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Montreal's transit authority is pulling new trains built by Bombardier Inc and Alstom SA out of service following an equipment problem over the weekend that forced the shutdown of a subway line for several hours. tgam.ca/2j3QQ42

** National Bank of Canada's capital markets arm has hired veteran investment banker Dan Nowlan from rival CIBC World Markets to beef up its client coverage team. tgam.ca/2j3VP4N

** Money manager Sentry Investments Inc appointed Phil Yuzpe as its new chief executive, extending its string of senior leadership changes that date back 18 months. tgam.ca/2j424Fo

** Adam Waterous, who is leaving his job as global head of investment banking at Scotiabank to start his own private equity company and bet on the next Alberta drilling boom, predicted a very busy year as "legacy" companies continue to restructure and cut costs. bit.ly/2j42HPB

** There will be lots at stake in a Calgary court room Wednesday when the various parties in the receivership of Twin Butte Energy gather to hear how the proceeds from a proposed sale of the company will be split up between creditors - if the deal is approved at all. bit.ly/2j3RnCL

** Urbanation Inc, which has been tracking the condo sector since 1981, said Monday in its year-end report that Toronto condo rental rates jumped 11.7 per cent in 2016 with the average rental rent in the fourth quarter reaching C$2.77 per square foot per month. bit.ly/2j3SToJ