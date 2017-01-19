Jan 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Hunter Harrison is leaving Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd more than five months ahead of schedule, and the bombastic 72-year-old executive appears to be vying for a job at a major U.S. railroad, CSX Corp. tgam.ca/2jOtcZO

** A 2017 pension forecast by consulting firm Mercer Canada anticipates big growth in annuity purchases, with Canadian pension plans forecast to buy C$4 billion ($3.01 billion) to C$5 billion in annuity contracts in 2017, an increase from a record C$3 billion in 2016 and C$2.2 billion in 2015. tgam.ca/2jOw5K7

** Vancouver is preparing to spend C$3.5 million on a drug-overdose crisis with no end in sight, pouring money into a new medic unit, an additional community-policing station and training for staff to administer the anti-overdose medication naloxone. tgam.ca/2jOssnK

NATIONAL POST

** Genworth Canada said late Tuesday that it would be increasing its transactional mortgage insurance premium rates for homebuyers, essentially duplicating the increases brought in by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. bit.ly/2jOxuke

** Beauty retailer Lush Cosmetics is tripling its average store size over the next three years, bucking the downsizing trend of many bricks-and-mortar storefronts across North America. bit.ly/2jOwxs1

** The world's largest gold mining companies expect more consolidation in the sector ahead - even if their own companies are more interested in partnerships, top executives at the TD Securities Mining Conference said Wednesday. bit.ly/2jOtXCh ($1 = 1.3280 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)