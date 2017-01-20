Jan 20 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The incoming Trump administration is ruling out an
across-the-board border tax as it prepares a sweeping new trade
agenda that includes renegotiating the North American free-trade
agreement with Canada and Mexico. tgam.ca/2j11Gdg
** Ottawa will consider adopting national guidelines for
prescription heroin and other unconventional therapies to treat
severe opioid addiction, looking to guidelines being developed
by doctors in British Columbia, where such treatments are
already available on a small scale. tgam.ca/2j12jUs
** As an executive at Loblaw Companies Ltd, Sarah
Davis helped steer the company through some of its toughest
times. Now she is being rewarded with a promotion to president
of Canada's largest grocer and drugstore retailer. tgam.ca/2j0Z67a
NATIONAL POST
** Starwood Capital Group is paying $2.85 billion to buy
Milestone Real Estate Investment Trust, a TSX-listed
company that focuses solely on U.S. residential properties. In
the process, Canadian investors are losing one of the TSX's most
significant direct plays on the U.S. real estate market. bit.ly/2j12D5C
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd may be losing its
legendary CEO to a competitor, but investors shrugged off the
development Thursday, sending shares up as much as 4.2 per cent
in morning trading. bit.ly/2j1b5BJ
** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley shuffled her cabinet
Thursday to carve out a new Children's Services ministry, citing
ongoing problems keeping kids safe in government care. bit.ly/2j0Xdrc
