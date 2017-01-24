Jan 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Japan-based automakers in Canada are urging the federal government to resume talks with Japan on a bilateral trade deal in the wake of the new Trump government pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. tgam.ca/2jTK6Ja

** Potential private equity buyers appear to be steering clear of hockey and baseball equipment maker Performance Sports Group Ltd, clearing the field for a $575 million bid for the company from Sagar Capital Partners LP and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. tgam.ca/2jTHk6P

** Vancouver's Kindred Systems Inc has hired Jim Liefer, who was vice president of operations for Wal-Mart's online business from 2004-10 before spending six years as COO of U.S. online furniture retailer One Kings Lane Inc. Mr. Liefer will work out of Kindred's San Francisco office, where most of its 37 employees are located. tgam.ca/2jTKQ0G

NATIONAL POST

** An ongoing dispute between Uber Technologies Inc and its drivers has reached Canada, with a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims Uber drivers are employees who are entitled to minimum wage, overtime and vacation pay. bit.ly/2jTUpwH

** The federal New Democratic Party has scheduled a leadership debate for early March, even though there are still no official candidates to lead the party. bit.ly/2jTL2NI

** The department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs is one of two ministries - the other is democratic reform - that did not get a passing mark on a "deliverology" report card that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet were expected to review as they began two days of meetings on Monday in Calgary. bit.ly/2jTTcFH (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)