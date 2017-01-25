Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. President Donald Trump's order to revive the Keystone XL pipeline was celebrated in Alberta on Tuesday as good news for a slowly healing provincial economy. However, important hurdles remain before TransCanada Corp can actually lay the pipe across two provinces and three states. tgam.ca/2kstsgJ

** Aviva Canada is being called out by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario for its increasingly visible push to sell insurance directly to consumers, as well as through traditional brokers, under the same name brand - an approach its peers have avoided. tgam.ca/2ksnyMt

** Canada is talking with a wide range of Asian countries about options for new trade deals after the collapse of the Trans Pacific Partnership. Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he's taking stock of Canada's options, but it is clear many Asian countries are eager to deepen their trade links with Canada. tgam.ca/2ksapmA

NATIONAL POST

** Northleaf Capital Partners has closed a C$950 million ($724 million) pooled infrastructure fund, the second to target direct long-term investments in OECD countries. bit.ly/2ksjAUk

** The chief executive of Canadian National Railway Co said the Canadian automotive sector could be in the "crosshairs" of any protectionist measures taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, but the railway isn't overly worried about its own business. bit.ly/2kscvD8

** Postmedia Network, Canada's largest newspaper company and the owner of the National Post, has begun issuing layoff notices as part of a previously announced plan to reduce staffing costs by twenty percent. bit.ly/2ksp55b

($1 = C$1.3121) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)