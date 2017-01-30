Jan 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A collection of Canada's top technology leaders is asking
Ottawa to provide "immediate and targeted" assistance, including
temporary residency, to those displaced by President Donald
Trump's executive order that bans entry to the United States for
citizens of seven countries. tgam.ca/2jJpaEn
** Robo-adviser investment firms are seeking approval from
regulators to register new clients entirely online without
having to speak with an adviser, arguing longstanding
regulations need to be adjusted to accommodate new business
models. tgam.ca/2jJtnYB
** Federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen is offering
temporary residence to any traveler who is stranded in Canada as
a result of a controversial and confusing travel ban imposed by
U.S. President Donald Trump that prevents citizens from seven
Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. tgam.ca/2jJzM63
** British Columbia will soon allow international citizens
working and paying taxes in the province to bypass the 15
percent foreign home buyer's tax in a bid to make the province
more attractive to skilled professionals. tgam.ca/2jJnElq
NATIONAL POST
** The digital music and movie boom has claimed another
bricks and mortar victim, with HMV Canada Inc set to close all
of its 102 stores in the coming months after 30 years in
business. bit.ly/2jJrdIh
** Tim Hortons - Canada's largest restaurant chain - which
has 4,492 outlets in North America and the Middle East,
announced a master franchise joint venture on Friday with a
group of investors in Mexico, but did not divulge how many
restaurants it plans to open in its first Latin American
endeavor. bit.ly/2jJmS8h
** The Canadian Transportation Agency is on track to receive
nearly as many air-traveler complaints this month as it did in
all of 2015-16, but it doesn't blame the airlines for its sudden
spike in workload. bit.ly/2jJpdzT
