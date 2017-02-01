Feb 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** TransCanada Corp has long-term contracts from
shippers backing its $15.7-billion Energy East project and is
determined to proceed despite forecasts of a surplus in pipeline
capacity in the next decade, company officials told a Senate
hearing Tuesday. tgam.ca/2kg3K0d
** The Bank of Canada has launched a multiyear effort to
overhaul the sophisticated computer models it uses to forecast
the economy after they failed to foreshadow the deep and
persistent aftershocks of the global financial crisis. tgam.ca/2kg3K0d
NATIONAL POST
** Even as the Trump administration vows to toughen the
procedures the United States uses to screen refugees, it has
expressed "great confidence" in Canada's largely similar
refugee-vetting procedures and believes them to be "very good",
more than one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's senior advisers
has told the National Post. bit.ly/2kUa7Fk
** The Canada Media Fund (CMF) is partnering with Google
Canada to create a YouTube channel dedicated to showcasing
original Canadian films as part of Canada's 150th anniversary of
Confederation celebrations. bit.ly/2kfZU7l
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)