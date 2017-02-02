Feb 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Quebec's securities regulator is proposing to ban the
sale of short-term binary options to the general public, saying
the securities are being used in scams. tgam.ca/2kUWLg3
** PointClickCare Technologies Inc has delayed its plans to
go public and instead has raised $85 million in a private
financing led by San Francisco fund Dragoneer Investment Group.
tgam.ca/2jGs9dl
NATIONAL POST
** One of the founders of WestJet Airlines Ltd is
making another foray into Canada, this time with a 72-year-old
Portuguese airline that will begin flying to Toronto in June. bit.ly/2kZvKo1
** The Liberal government is breaking its promise to change
Canada's voting system, though just Tuesday it was stringing
along opposition parties with hopes for collaboration. bit.ly/2jGpnF6
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)