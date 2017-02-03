UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Kew Media Group Inc is set to acquire a broad portfolio of 10 companies that own, produce and distribute film, television and other programming for $104.1 million. tgam.ca/2k8ETNt
** Toronto and its surrounding municipalities are doubling down on efforts to entice foreign investment, with a new agency called Toronto Global designed to pull new business and money into the region. tgam.ca/2jEZNVM
NATIONAL POST
** A former editor with Vice Media used the Canadian headquarters of the youth-focused publishing empire as a recruiting ground to draw young journalists and artists into a transnational cocaine-smuggling ring, according to allegations by current and former Vice employees who spoke to the National Post. bit.ly/2l1PYNV
** Six-month-old NewLeaf Travel Co Inc will drop flights to two more cities this summer, bringing its total number of destinations down to five while increasing frequency on its remaining routes. bit.ly/2k8ONhV (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.