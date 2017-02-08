Feb 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** BlackBerry Ltd is preparing to turn its once-proprietary BBM secure-messaging system into a subscription service that app developers can build into their software to allow for seamless, encrypted communications. tgam.ca/2k1YFH2

** Canada's largest private-sector union, Unifor, has publicly thrown its weight behind deposed union leader Bob Kinnear as an increasingly nasty battle over who should represent 10,000 of Toronto's transit workers heated up with allegations of "spies" and a "coup". tgam.ca/2k20Fnn

NATIONAL POST

** The Toronto Stock Exchange is vying for a piece of the expected initial public offering of Saudi Aramco as international bourses battle for a slice of what could be the world's largest IPO. bit.ly/2lpLBNF

** Husky Energy Inc had sold a cargo of one million barrels of oil to China, making it a major shipment of oil from Atlantic Canada headed across the globe to markets in China. bit.ly/2kR1a2Y (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)