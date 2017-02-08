Feb 8 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** BlackBerry Ltd is preparing to turn its
once-proprietary BBM secure-messaging system into a subscription
service that app developers can build into their software to
allow for seamless, encrypted communications. tgam.ca/2k1YFH2
** Canada's largest private-sector union, Unifor, has
publicly thrown its weight behind deposed union leader Bob
Kinnear as an increasingly nasty battle over who should
represent 10,000 of Toronto's transit workers heated up with
allegations of "spies" and a "coup". tgam.ca/2k20Fnn
NATIONAL POST
** The Toronto Stock Exchange is vying for a piece of the
expected initial public offering of Saudi Aramco as
international bourses battle for a slice of what could be the
world's largest IPO. bit.ly/2lpLBNF
** Husky Energy Inc had sold a cargo of one million
barrels of oil to China, making it a major shipment of oil from
Atlantic Canada headed across the globe to markets in China. bit.ly/2kR1a2Y
