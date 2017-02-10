Feb 10 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Energy Transfer Partners LLC, which is building
the Dakota Access pipeline, expects to close the sale of a
minority stake in the project to Enbridge Inc. tgam.ca/2kav0QM
** Canada and China are joining a mid-March summit hosted by
Chile on how to advance trade in Asia-Pacific now that Donald
Trump has pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific
Partnership and ceded leadership in the region. tgam.ca/2kaCenR
NATIONAL POST
** Open Text Corp has spent almost $3 billion on
acquisitions over the past three years, including its
recently-closed purchase of Dell EMC's enterprise content
division. bit.ly/2kaj4ic
** Suncor Energy Inc's chief executive, Steve
Williams, thinks Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump's secretary of
state, could help shield domestic crude from a border adjustment
tax. bit.ly/2kaof1A
** Advanced Development Group Ltd, a Canadian construction
company, says it has severed ties with its representative in
Baghdad and is probing what role he may have played in a recent
missile test by the Iraqi government. bit.ly/2kapJZy
