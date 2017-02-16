Feb 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** BCE Inc's C$3.1 billion ($2.4 billion) takeover
of MTS, one of the last remaining regional telephone companies
in Canada, finally cleared to close on Wednesday. tgam.ca/2lmAQ0J
** The Supreme Court of Canada on Wednesday declared that
Livent Inc's auditors were "negligent but wholly innocent" in
the fraud that unfolded at the live theater company. tgam.ca/2lmLKUu
** Yukon Supreme Court Justice Scott Brooker declared a
mistrial in the case of Michael Nehass, whose mental state
deteriorated so severely after more than three years in solitary
confinement that he was found unfit to participate in his own
sentencing. tgam.ca/2lmuXAP
NATIONAL POST
** Hunter Harrison is asking for an "exceptionally unusual
if not unprecedented" compensation package from CSX Corp
worth an estimated $300 million, but analysts say shareholders
are likely to vote him into the railway's top job anyway. bit.ly/2lO13X1
** Liberals and New Democrats signalled their strong support
Wednesday night to have the Canadian federal government seek
ways to combat rising anti-Muslim sentiment in Canada. bit.ly/2kUT2Ov
** Canadian government officials say the 2017 budget will be
heavy on measures to promote innovation and skills. Sources
suggest the government has already reviewed the existing
alphabet soup of grants and tax credits. bit.ly/2kUjt79
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)