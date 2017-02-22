Feb 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** New York-based Windstream Energy LLC is asking the Ontario Superior Court to enforce a C$28 million ($21 million) award against the Canadian and Ontario governments that it received under a NAFTA arbitration after the province imposed a moratorium on offshore wind-power projects in the Great Lakes. tgam.ca/2lujTzy

** Quebec's government said on Tuesday it would set up a watchdog group to monitor the risks of Quebec-based companies being subject to a sale or hostile takeover offer as well as advise the government on the capital needs of local companies as they grow. tgam.ca/2kLaAy0

** The rising tide of protectionism in the United States threatens the Canadian economy and will hurt American consumers, British Columbia Finance Minister Mike de Jong said on Tuesday. tgam.ca/2kYIzyo

NATIONAL POST

** Walmart Canada posted flat same-store sales in the fourth quarter as the retailer's customer traffic dipped and it battled intense price competition from industry rivals. bit.ly/2lKU9l5

** Making just the minimum payment on their credit cards and loans is leading more consumers into delinquency, according to a new survey by Chicago-based TransUnion. bit.ly/2lu8Fv1

** The National Energy Board released data on Tuesday showing Canada imported 759,000 barrels of oil per day in 2016, which is the highest level of oil imports received by the country since 2012. bit.ly/2mb84hE ($1 = C$1.32) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)