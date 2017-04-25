April 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pushed for the Royal
Canadian Mounted Police to investigate leaks of classified
cabinet deliberations regarding a naval supply ship project that
eventually led the police to accuse Vice-Admiral Mark Norman of
breach of trust, according to an insider. tgam.ca/2pvmC0z
** Ontario will provide residents in Hamilton, Thunder Bay
and Lindsay with free income, part of the government's plan to
test whether the extra funds will help improve their job
prospects and quality of life. tgam.ca/2pvq630
** Canadian National Railway Co rode a wave of new
shipping contracts and record volumes to a 12 percent jump in
first-quarter profit. Revenue rose by 8 percent. tgam.ca/2pvosOV
NATIONAL POST
** The Ontario Securities Commission has been asked to halt
Cenovus Energy Inc's blockbuster deal to buy
ConocoPhillips' Canadian assets pending a shareholder
vote. bit.ly/2pvrKlq
** A decade-long ceasefire in the U.S.-Canada softwood
lumber war ends on Tuesday with the U.S. Commerce Department
expected to slap a preliminary countervailing duty of around 20
percent on Canadian lumber shipments, in response to a complaint
from U.S. lumber producers. bit.ly/2pvgTI4
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)