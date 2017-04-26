April 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Halfway through the British Columbia election campaign,
leaders of the three major parties are heading into a TV studio
on Wednesday for the second debate, that could be a turning
point ahead of voting on May 9. tgam.ca/2pyPRzs
** Great-West Lifeco Inc is making sweeping changes
to its Canadian business, cutting staff as it moves to reduce
costs in an increasingly competitive industry. tgam.ca/2pyzVNI
** Barrick Gold Corp shares slid 11 percent on
Tuesday as investors reacted to the gold miner's first-quarter
results, which missed production and earnings estimates and
revealed higher operating costs. tgam.ca/2pyPWmX
NATIONAL POST
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is taking a
stake in Nord Anglia Education Inc, a company that runs
international private schools, with an eye to consolidating the
fragmented global market for schools that serve the children of
expatriates. bit.ly/2pyDOCp
** Grocer Metro Inc surprised the market again on
Tuesday, eking out a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit
despite a period of corrosive food price deflation and intense
rivalry between Canada's supermarket chains. bit.ly/2pyCf7o
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)