May 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian government and several provinces are
exploring options, including launching legal action against
Purdue Pharma, whose pain pill triggered Canada's deadly opioid
epidemic after a proposed class-action settlement that
reimburses only a fraction of their costs. tgam.ca/2qI4Rrm
** Home Capital Group Inc has had its credit rating
slashed again, reflecting dwindling confidence in the
beleaguered mortgage lender as depositors flee. tgam.ca/2qI5cKE
** British Columbia Liberal Leader Christy Clark says her
threat of a ban or a tax on thermal coal exports, announced just
over a week before a provincial election as a shot at the United
States over the softwood lumber dispute, would proceed
regardless of whether Canada and the United States reach an
agreement to end the trade battle. tgam.ca/2qI8MVd
NATIONAL POST
** Torstar Corp lost C$24.4 million, or 30 Canadian
cents per share, and cut 110 jobs in the first quarter of 2017,
as the company's core traditional revenue streams continued to
plummet in line with broad media industry trends. bit.ly/2qIirev
** Home Capital Group Inc's struggles to shore up
its liquidity and restore market confidence will take on a new
dimension Thursday as the Ontario Securities Commission launches
hearings into allegations of misleading disclosure at the
embattled mortgage lender. bit.ly/2qIm58c
** Canada substantially boosted its renewable electricity
capacity over the past decade, and has now emerged as the second
largest producer of hydropower in the world, a report by the
National Energy Board said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2qHXCzy
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)