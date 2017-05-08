BRIEF-ONEOK to expand Mid-Continent NGL gathering system, Sterling III Pipeline
* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by end of 2018
May 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** British Columbia Liberal Christy Clark, on the eve of a provincial election that will determine whether she remains Premier, is seizing on U.S. criticism of her retaliatory trade threats to pressure for a softwood deal as a validation of her tactics. tgam.ca/2pmcjrc
NATIONAL POST
** The chairman of the board of the Registered Deposit Brokers Association is guiding clients away from putting money in Home Capital Group Inc's Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) until the embattled mortgage lender's problems "sort themselves out." bit.ly/2pmk0h9
** Justin Trudeau's Liberals have only passed 17 government bills since coming into office — a weak legislative showing compared to previous majority governments, including Stephen Harper's. bit.ly/2pmx5qE
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments