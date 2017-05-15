May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A South African court decision, allowing the seizure of a cargo ship with 50,000 tonnes of phosphate, could open the door to renewed challenges of Canadian imports from a disputed territory in the deserts of North Africa. (tgam.ca/2qIG62s)

** The federal government will unveil a carbon-tax plan this week that would provide breaks for major industrial emitters, while ensuring most Canadian families get rebates to offset higher energy bills. (tgam.ca/2rhX5pb)

** The board of directors at Liquor Stores NA Ltd is preparing for a showdown with activist investor PointNorth Capital Inc, in what is expected to determine control of North America's largest publicly traded booze retailer. (tgam.ca/2qIMp5U)

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario's transit agency Metrolinx, a major customer of Bombardier Inc's light rail vehicles, said it has turned to a competitor of the Montreal-based company over "serious concerns" quality vehicles won't be delivered on time. (bit.ly/2qmNn4V)

** American liquefied natural gas exporters have been courting Canadian producers of the commodity, and analysts expect more domestic gas will move south in the absence of Canadian LNG projects. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Chief Executive Andy Mah said there have been conversations between Canadian gas producers and U.S. LNG proponents about shipping more Canadian gas to American export facilities. (bit.ly/2qaFLUY) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)