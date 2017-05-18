May 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia says its 15 percent tax on foreign home purchases in the Vancouver region does not discriminate unfairly against non-Canadians because it targets buyers' immigration status, not their citizenship. (tgam.ca/2qvYWsK)

** Andrew Weaver, the BC Green Party Leader, held a news conference Wednesday to announce that he is set to begin face-to-face negotiations with Premier Christy Clark, the Liberal Leader, and with NDP Leader John Horgan to determine which of the two parties he will support when the final ballots are counted from the May 9 election. (tgam.ca/2pO7Gew)

** CBC has removed the new managing editor of The National, the third media leader in Canada to lose his job or step down over the past week after weighing in on the toxic subject of cultural appropriation. (tgam.ca/2rufOgJ)

NATIONAL POST

** The union representing rail workers says new legislation that would require cameras to be installed on Canada's trains threatens workers' privacy and came as a surprise. But Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Wednesday he's spoken with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference about the proposal, and the union knew what was being planned. (bit.ly/2rgYfV3)

** BlackBerry Ltd shares briefly hit a two-year peak this week after a particularly bullish analyst predicted growth in its auto divisions could quadruple its stock price in three years. (bit.ly/2pZfnKa)

