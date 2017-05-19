May 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Trudeau government is threatening to jettison a multibillion-dollar purchase of Boeing Super Hornet fighters if the United States proceeds with damaging trade action against Montreal-based Bombardier Inc – a warning shot fired the same day the Trump administration officially started the countdown to the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement. (tgam.ca/2rlb2po)

** Russia is warning Canada the adoption of a Magnitsky-style law would result in a significant blow to bilateral relations, while a prominent Russian dissident commends Ottawa's decision to support sanctions against human-rights abusers worldwide. (tgam.ca/2rysDGQ)

** The Alberta government will provide a $235 million loan to accelerate the work of cleaning up "orphan" oil and gas wells that have come with a rash of bankruptcies connected to the global crude-price drop. (tgam.ca/2qykCE0)

NATIONAL POST

** The CPP Fund, which houses investments for the Canada Pension Plan, rose to $316.7 billion at the end of March on the back of an 11.8 percent net annual investment return. (bit.ly/2ryl9o9)

** A number of class action lawsuits have been filed against Barrick Gold Corp, alleging the world's largest gold miner misled shareholders about the fallout of its most recent cyanide spill at a flagship mine in Argentina. (bit.ly/2pSsAJq)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)