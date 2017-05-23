May 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Elections BC is investigating after an NDP candidate in
Richmond complained he was the victim of unfair and inaccurate
attack ads. (tgam.ca/2rOomz9)
** Roughly a third of the 179,000 absentee ballots cast in
British Columbia's May 9 election have been counted and the race
to govern the province has not changed, though the incumbent
Liberals' share of the overall popular vote fell slightly to
almost a dead heat with their rival New Democrats. (tgam.ca/2qK7VpO)
** Canada's prison agency is close to establishing new rules
that would prohibit the placement of vulnerable people in
solitary confinement and increase the time segregated inmates
can spend out of cells. (tgam.ca/2rLDSfZ)
NATIONAL POST
** The average mortgage debt in the country rose 11 percent
during the past year to more than C$200,000 ($148,610) even as
52 percent of Canadians say they lack the financial flexibility
to quickly adjust to a change in costs, according to a new
survey. (bit.ly/2rOpVNo)
($1 = 1.3458 Canadian dollars)
