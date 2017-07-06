July 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers.
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Condo prices are surging in Greater Vancouver, while the
market for detached properties has bounced back less than a year
after a tax on foreign buyers cooled off sales. tgam.ca/2tjXsCE
** Individual investors and private corporations own about
90 percent of Canada's purpose-built rental apartment units and
most markets with a higher concentration of individual investors
have lower average rents, according to a new report from the
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. tgam.ca/2tkfZyG
** The Competition Bureau has entered Canada's fight for
fair ticketing practices, asking both original vendors and
resale marketplaces to reveal that total value of event-ticket
prices up front, rather than marketing "misleading" prices that
avoid including service fees. tgam.ca/2tkflS0
NATIONAL POST
** In a rare interview, Bill McCaffrey, MEG Energy Corp's
nose-to-the-grindstone CEO, says Alberta's oil industry
has made many changes and deserves recognition for moving the
sector forward. bit.ly/2tkl4Y7
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which stood
apart from other major pension plans and Canadian financial
institutions because it didn't have a chief risk officer,
appears to have had a change of heart. Neil Beaumont, who was
most recently vice-president of Finance Minerals America for BHP
Billiton, will become chief financial and risk officer at CPPIB
on July 24. bit.ly/2tkm26p
