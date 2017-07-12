FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 12
July 12, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 19 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Wildfires in British Columbia have forced the shutdown of several forestry operations in areas near the blazes, adding further uncertainty to an industry already hit by U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. tgam.ca/2u3t291

** The chairman of Swiss banking giant UBS AG is throwing his support behind Canada's plans to create a federal infrastructure bank, saying aspects of the plan could provide a "blue-print" for financing global investments. tgam.ca/2uhElLb

** Ottawa-based investment bank Sampford Advisors is expanding and hoping it can make a dent in the competitive Toronto market for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advice. Sampford recently opened a Toronto office and is targeting private technology deals in the $10-million to $100-million range. tgam.ca/2t2Rd82

National Post

** British Columbia wildfires are hurting the province's resource industry, forcing the closure of lumber mills, disrupting mining operations and threatening a natural gas pipeline. bit.ly/2sP0pIO

** Low fuel costs and a strengthening Canadian dollar are proving to be tailwinds for Canadian airlines, leading analysts to boost their earnings estimates ahead of next month’s quarterly results. bit.ly/2sP0CM6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

