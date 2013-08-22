Aug 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* New federal electoral maps have been finalized in Quebec,
British Columbia and Saskatchewan, setting the stage for the
2015 election races in each province. Quebec's commission
complained that onerous demands from MPs for riding name changes
undermined the commission's authority, while the redrawn map in
Saskatchewan could lead to more competitive races in the
province's cities, despite complaints by Stephen Harper's
Conservatives.()
BUSINESS SECTION
* The discount mortgages that stoked the Canadian housing
boom are disappearing, increasing the likelihood of a correction
in home values. On Thursday, Royal Bank of Canada will
hike its five-year fixed-rate mortgage to 3.89 per cent, one day
after the Bank of Montreal raised its rate to 3.79 per
cent. The other major lenders are all moving in the same
direction. ()
* The Ontario government wants assurances that the province
will benefit economically from TransCanada Corp's
pipeline project to ship crude from Alberta to refineries and
export terminals in eastern Canada. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A multi-million dollar public inquiry examining whether
privileged Albertans received preferential access to the
health-care system acknowledged isolated cases of queue jumping
on Wednesday - including the infamous incident in which Calgary
Flames hockey players received vaccinations for the H1N1 virus
ahead of other citizens. It also concluded that allegations of
political influence in queue-jumping cases were unfounded. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's battle with the European Union over a proposal to
label oil sands crude dirty is set to intensify as the
Alberta-based industry eyes exports from the country's East
Coast. Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver has played down the
likelihood of a formal complaint to the World Trade Organization
against the bloc's so-called fuel quality directive, which gives
oil sands-derived fuel a greenhouse gas intensity value that is
22 percent higher than conventional crudes. ()