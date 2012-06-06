BEIJING, June 6 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Government authorities may need to cut interest rates to
avoid a big slowdown in economic growth and boost market
confidence, the paper said in a front page commentary.
- The Ministry of Constructions reaffirmed Beijing's
determination to stick to its restrictive measures on second
home purchases after some cities have relaxed the policy on
fears of economic slowdown.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- Some economists expect economic data, which will be
released soon by the National Bureau of Statistics, may not show
any signs of recovery, with investment, export and consumption
growth to keep on falling.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- Citigroup Inc introduced yuan-denominated letters of
credit for importers and exporters in Latin America,
demonstrating the bank's eagerness to cash in on the current
push to make the yuan a global currency.
- After a long chill in new property sales, the majority of
Chinese developers have recorded fresh peaks in May. Sales in 34
out of 40 large cities monitored across the country have seen a
month-on-month increase from April to May, according to the
SouFun Holdings Ltd, China's largest real estate website.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- President Hu Jintao met with visiting Russian President
Vladimir Putin and both leaders agreed to expand investment
cooperation mainly in energy downstream products, mechanical and
electrical manufacturing industry and high-tech areas. Both
countries will cooperate in big strategic projects and push
forward cross-border infrastructure constructions.
- Vice Premier Li Keqiang called for more efforts to protect
China's biodiversity and promote green development as a key
approach to improving the environment. Biodiversity protection
is a "significant and pressing" task for China, as the country
boasts some of the richest biodiversity in the world, but at the
same time faces the most serious threats in that regard.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China's new rare earths industry association is stepping
up efforts to reduce illegal exploration and smuggling of the
strategically important elements by offering a 50,000 yuan
($7,900) reward to whistleblower.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has received
regulatory approval to issue up to 20 billion yuan worth of
subordinated bonds.
