CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Government authorities may need to cut interest rates to avoid a big slowdown in economic growth and boost market confidence, the paper said in a front page commentary.

- The Ministry of Constructions reaffirmed Beijing's determination to stick to its restrictive measures on second home purchases after some cities have relaxed the policy on fears of economic slowdown.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- Some economists expect economic data, which will be released soon by the National Bureau of Statistics, may not show any signs of recovery, with investment, export and consumption growth to keep on falling.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- Citigroup Inc introduced yuan-denominated letters of credit for importers and exporters in Latin America, demonstrating the bank's eagerness to cash in on the current push to make the yuan a global currency.

- After a long chill in new property sales, the majority of Chinese developers have recorded fresh peaks in May. Sales in 34 out of 40 large cities monitored across the country have seen a month-on-month increase from April to May, according to the SouFun Holdings Ltd, China's largest real estate website.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- President Hu Jintao met with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin and both leaders agreed to expand investment cooperation mainly in energy downstream products, mechanical and electrical manufacturing industry and high-tech areas. Both countries will cooperate in big strategic projects and push forward cross-border infrastructure constructions.

- Vice Premier Li Keqiang called for more efforts to protect China's biodiversity and promote green development as a key approach to improving the environment. Biodiversity protection is a "significant and pressing" task for China, as the country boasts some of the richest biodiversity in the world, but at the same time faces the most serious threats in that regard.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China's new rare earths industry association is stepping up efforts to reduce illegal exploration and smuggling of the strategically important elements by offering a 50,000 yuan ($7,900) reward to whistleblower.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has received regulatory approval to issue up to 20 billion yuan worth of subordinated bonds.

