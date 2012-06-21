SHANGHAI, June 21 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Loans in June could reach 900 billion yuan to one trillion yuan, with the "big four" banks' new loans reaching 25 billion yuan in the first half of June, the newspaper said citing sources.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China State Construction Engineering Corp says it has signed 38.7 billion yuan in five major projects.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China said Laos' Central Bank has authorised its Vientiane branch as the only local bank to conduct yuan clearing.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

--China encourages private capital in the energy sector, including construction and operation of key state projects.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- China's "big four" banks' deposits slumped by 460 billion yuan ($72.33 billion) in the first two weeks in June.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)