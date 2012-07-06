BEIJING, July 6 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The second interest rate cut in a month by the central bank means that economic growth in the second quarter could be lower than the government's target of 8 percent.

- China Security Regulatory Commission head Guo Shuqing visited the southwest city of Chongqing to discuss regional capital market development.

- A cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio is still expected around the end of this month or the beginning of the next month, after China's central bank cut interest rates on Thursday, said analysts.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES

- China would not cancel the regulatory requirement of 75 percent in loan-to-deposit ratio, sources in China's banking regulatory commission said.

- The real estate market could recover in the third quarter of this year after the Chinese central bank's latest interest rate cut.

- For the first five months of the year, non-performing loans in Wenzhou city rose 2.43 percent to 16.1 billion yuan, the 11 consecutive monthly rise.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- A commentary says the second interest rate cut in a month signals that the government is trying to maintain a steady economic growth and if growth continues its downward trend, there is still possibility of further rate cut.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- Cuban leader Raul Castro is on a four-day visit to China, which analysts believe will give him a good opportunity to survey the success of China's reforms. The countries signed eight agreements covering sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and technology.

- The Chinese banking system is facing growing pressure from an increase in non-performing loans and an expected decline in profits in the first half of this year, which are caused by a faster-than-expected economic slowdown as well as a narrowing net interest margin, Xiao Gang, a leading Chinese banker, warned.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Vice Premier Wang Qishan, during a visit to the costal province of Jiangsu, asked local authorities to offer more credit support to help enterprises export, and said whether the country could maintain export growth this year amid global economic uncertainty is key to its overall economic growth.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3488 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Jijo Jacob)