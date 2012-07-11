BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 11 Chinese newspapers
available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories
on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's foreign investment is expected to show a gradual
rise this year as a series of policy measures the Chinese
government put in place start playing a role, said Wang Chao,
Vice Minister of Commerce of China.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Sales in the "big four" real estate companies achieved
over 40 percent of their full-year sales target in the first
half of this year, with Poly Real Estate Co hitting
a record high in half-year sales, rising 28.4 percent.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- The underground lending rate in Wenzhou, known for its
private entrepreneurship and facing severe business failures
recently, stood at 1.3 percent a month, or 15.6 percent a year,
much higher than benchmark one-year lending rate of 6 percent.
- Legal disputes arising from rampant underground lending
activities surged amid economic slowdown, rising 27 percent in
the first half from a year earlier in eastern Zhejiang province
to 58,037 cases, involving total 28.4 billion yuan ($4.5
billion)lending.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The number of Chinese firms, including those from Hong
Kong, on the Fortune Top 500 list rose to 73 this year from 61
in 2011.
- The slowdown in China's external demand will last for a
long while, which will not be fully countered through efforts to
boost domestic consumption, said Liu Yuanchun, an economics
professor at the Renmin University in Beijing.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.3659 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)