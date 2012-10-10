SHANGHAI Oct 10 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The first round of fundraising will soon close for China's first buyout fund, run by a unit of CITIC Securities Co, after raising 3 billion yuan ($477.1 million) initially. The fund will focus on sectors including finance, agriculture, manufacturing, energy and media.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The Singapore branch of Bank of China has obtained full banking licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

-- Chinese dairy maker Beingmate has signed a global strategic cooperation agreement with Irish food company Kerry Group.

($1 = 6.2878 Chinese yuan)