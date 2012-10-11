SHANGHAI Oct 11 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--China's Central Huijin Investment said it has raised holdings in China's "big four" banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , in the secondary market. It also said on Wednesday it would continue to buy shares in the market.

--China's five biggest state-owned banks likely lent 200 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in new loans in September, banking sources said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

--China's Premier Wen Jiabao said in a State Council executive meeting that China would give priority to the development of domestic public transport.

($1 = 6.2833 Chinese yuan)