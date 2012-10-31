SHANGHAI Oct 31 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- A total of 2,493 Chinese listed companies posted a 2 percent fall in January-September net profit, with top shipping group China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd , biggest aluminum producer Aluminum Corp of China Ltd , and Angang Steel Co Ltd ranking the first three in making losses during the period.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The cumulative first nine months net profit of 19 listed brokerages fell 6.6 percent year-on-year, due to a soft initial public offering market.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- Gap Inc will increase its stores in China to a total of 46 by January 2013, aiming to gain increasing market share in the world's second-largest economy.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co will invest $120 million in research and development in China over the next five years and expects China's annual sales to exceed that of the United States in five to ten years.

-- Chinese businesses' views on various economic issues became more pessimistic in the third quarter, according to a survey of 100 businesses based in mainland China done by accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....