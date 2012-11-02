SHANGHAI Nov 2 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China should encourage city commercial banks and rural
banks to list on the stock market and may lower listing
requirements for these banks, said Chen Dongzheng, president of
the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
-- Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd abruptly changed its
forecast for 2012 net profit on the night before listing on the
Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The new forecast says net profits may
drop 27-31 percent.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) said
it had bought back 242 million shares in a price range of 4.51
to 4.65 yuan per share as of Nov. 4.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- Microsoft Corp has signed an agreement with the
Shanghai government and 21Vianet to offer public cloud services
to businesses in the city as well as to the government.
-- Tourists visiting the southern island of Hainan will have
a higher duty-free allowance starting this week, in a bid to
make the island even more popular as a tourist destination.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- In order to help rural residents renovate dilapidated
houses, China's central government has already dispersed 15
billion yuan ($2.40 billion) originally budgeted for 2013.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....