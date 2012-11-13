Nov 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China could cut required trade settlement escrow deposits for brokerages by as much as 85 percent next year, said the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation.

-- China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd said its sales from January to October rose 29.7 percent to 97 billion yuan ($15.57 billion).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd is considering an initial public offering after restructuring.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- The number of foreign companies using the yuan as their currency of choice has surged after rules introduced earlier this year allowed yuan settlement for Chinese traders. The number of French companies paying in yuan increased by 30 percent.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China will start their national economic census in 2013, said the official website of Chinese government.

