SHANGHAI Nov 14 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
Reuters has not checked these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The government is expected to give securities firms more
freedom to make decisions regarding the setting up of their
operational branches. They will be allowed to decide the number,
types and locations of branches to be set up.
-- China's state planner, the National Development and
Reform Commission, will invest 1.4 billion yuan ($224.85
million) in the construction of a premium cotton production base
in Xinjiang during the 12th five-year plan period.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China's State Council has approved a plan to raise the
Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme
by 200 billion yuan.
-- Several Chinese government departments, including the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said they were
looking at implementing policies to support the aircraft
manufacturing industry.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- China Telecom Corp Ltd, the country's biggest
fixed-line operator by revenue, will increase its pace of
overseas expansion, the company's chairman Wang Xiaochu told the
paper, adding that the company expected its global business unit
to chalk up 10 billion yuan in sales this year.
-- PepsiCo Inc, the world's second-largest
soft-drink maker, opened its largest research centre outside the
U.S. in Shanghai on Tuesday.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- China will further open up low-altitude airspace to
private planes next year with communications and surveillance
facilities already built to ensure flight safety, an official
with the state air traffic control commission told the paper at
the Zhuhai airshow.
-- Heavy snow continues to cause havoc in China's northeast
provinces, leading to the closure of all highways in
Heilongjiang and schools in Jilin.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
-- A report on "The reform of the acquisition of land" has
recently been formally included in the Communist Party report,
indicating a step closer to improving compensation for farmers
displaced by land acquisitions.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Contents of Hu Jintao's speech at the 18th Communist
Party Congress revealed that the government has given more
emphasis on its objective of securing and improving the lives of
citizens, a professor at the Communist Party school said after
studying the speech.
