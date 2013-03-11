March 11 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Yang Maijun, Chairman of the Shanghai Futures Exchange,
proposed to lay out legislation in the futures market to
regulate and further develop the sector.
-- Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents living on the
mainland will be allowed to open yuan-denominated A-share
accounts in China from April 1, said Guo Shuqing, Chairman of
China Securities Regulatory Commision.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- Song Liping, the general manager of Shenzhen Stock
Exchange, said they would firmly promote reform and strengthen
regulations on initial public offerings.
CHINA DAILY
-- The overhaul of the central government, which will see
the railway and health ministries demoted, will cut red tape and
increase efficiency.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Chinese government will continue to support railway
construction and accelerate financing and pricing reforms,
although the Railway Ministry will be coordinated under the
broader Ministry of Transport.
