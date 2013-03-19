SHANGHAI, March 19 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Authorities are likely to release specific regulations aimed at cooling the housing market in Beijing around the end of this month, following the central government's recent guidelines, the paper reports on its front page, citing unidentified sources.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China is still studying plans for urbanization and has not decided on a timetable yet, Li Tie, an official with the National Development & Reform Commission, told a media conference.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Yang Lei, deputy head of the oil and gas department of the National Energy Administration, told a conference that a draft of the shale gas industry development policy has been completed and relevant ministries are discussing it.

- The Dalian Commodity Exchange is collecting industry opinion on its draft proposal for the launch of egg futures, part of its efforts to accelerate the launch of new futures contracts.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Chinese commercial banks are eager to provide loans to support the new government's urbanization goals, but they have also learned lessons from recent years and plan to be careful about lending to highly indebted local government financing platforms, the paper reports on its front page, citing a series of recent interviews with bank executives.

CHINA DAILY

- China's first domestically designed and manufactured jumbo cargo plane, the Yun-20, produced by Xi'an Aircraft Industry (Group) Co Ltd, is on course to enter regular service within five years following a successful test flight, the plane's chief designer said.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China's new premier Li Keqiang had a telephone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev before his official visit to the country. Both leaders hope the two countries will press ahead with comprehensive strategic cooperation.

