SHANGHAI, April 1 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China's total 1,274 securities mutual funds made a combined net profit of 126.7 billion yuan ($20.4 billion) last year, reversing a loss in 2011.

-- A survey by China Securities Investor Protection Fund shows that investors have become more pessimistic over the prospect of the country's stock market, with an investor confidence index compiled by the fund dropping to 56.8 percent in March, 7.9 percentage points lower than February.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Starting on Monday, those residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan who live in Shanghai can open accounts to trade China's local-currency A-shares for the first time in line with new regulations issued earlier this year.

-- Shareholders of Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank Co Ltd have approved the company to issue up to 12 billion shares in a Hong Kong listing, confirming an IFR report that the mid-sized lender is pushing ahead with its planned $2 billion share offering.

CHINA DAILY

-- The number of people known to have died in a landslide that buried 83 people in a mining area near Lhasa rose to 17 on Sunday evening.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Users of Tecncent's popular WeChat chatting application may have to pay fees after media reported China's major telecommunications operators are looking to charge users, a senior regulatory official said yesterday.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- The recent visit to some African countries and BRIC nations by new Chinese President, Xi Jinping, which ended on Sunday, will have a profound impact on the relations of China and these countries, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....