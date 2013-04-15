SHANGHAI, April 15 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Premier Li Keqiang, speaking during a recent meeting with
economists, said China needs to deepen reforms to ensure its
economy will continue to have a relatively high speed of growth
in the coming years.
-- A commentary says China will stick to its policy that the
Korean peninsula must be denuclearised and that any conflicts in
the peninsula must be solved peacefully.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China's poultry industry has hit a recent low after a
fresh outbreak of bird flu since last month. In the latest
development, two people in the central Chinese province of Henan
have been infected by the new strain of avian influenza, the
first cases found in the region, while the death toll has risen
to 13 from a total of 60 infections.
-- Top steel maker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd
said it had bought back its own shares worth 3.65 billion yuan
($590 million) in response to a government call for listed firms
to buy back their own shares to support the weak stock market.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The recent trouble in China's rapidly expanded but
inadequately regulated photovoltaic industry, as shown in the
bankruptcy of a unit of the country's largest solar panel maker
Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, has made banks extremely
cautious to lend to such companies.
-- Retail gold prices in China tumbled over the weekend
after a slump in global markets late last week.
CHINA DAILY
-- China has been increasing its outbound foreign direct
investment, with Chinese and Belgian sovereign funds working
together to help Chinese companies invest in Europe.
-- Only two years after its launch, WeChat, the mobile text
and voice messaging service developed by Chinese telecom giant
Tencent Holdings, has attracted more than 300 million
users.
($1=6.19 Yuan)
