SHANGHAI, Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China will launch new financial futures products soon, including treasury bond futures and stock index options, said the China Financial Futures Exchange.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Sustained income growth for Chinese residents will be a challenge given declining growth in China's economy, said Sheng Laiyun, spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics of China.

CHINA DAILY

- The number of Chinese dollar millionaires grew 4 percent to 2.8 million by the end of 2012, but the growth in their numbers is slowing. Another 100,000 people joined the ranks of high net worth of more than 6 million yuan ($969,800), the report said.

- Art is the most popular form of alternative investments by the Chinese super rich, followed by jewellery, jade, fine wine and watches, according to the annual Chinese Passion Investments White Paper.

- Losses to poultry related enterprise nationwide have exceeded 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) since the first case of H7N9 bird flu was discovered, according to the National Poultry Industry Association.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The South-to-North water diversion project intended to help alleviate water supply problems in northern China is proceeding well and has received investment of more than 200 billion yuan, according to the project construction committee.

