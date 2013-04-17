April 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- New loans are expected to fall in April after a sharp rise
in March, according to unnamed banking industry insiders.
- A total of 21 listed steel companies had released their
annual report by Wednesday. The reports show a total loss of 7.7
billion yuan in 2012 compared with a total profit of 9.8 billion
yuan in 2011.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Yi Xianrong, economist at the Chinese Academy of Social
Science's Institute of Financial Research, argues in an
editorial that the risk from China's shadow banking system has
been exaggerated and that shadow banking is an important
catalyst for financial innovation.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's Public Security Bureau arrested two bond-fund
managers for unspecified financial crimes, one from Citic
Securities Co Ltd and the other from Wanjia Asset
Management.
- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress
will consider a revision to China's consumer protection law when
it meets from April 23 to April 25. If approved, it would be the
first revision in 20 years.
CHINA DAILY
- The People's Liberation Army has released a "white paper"
that contains previously classified information on the strength
and composition of its ground, air, and naval forces.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Over 92 percent of children born outside China's family
planning law in Shanghai were children of migrant women,
according to the Shanghai Population and Family Planning
Commission, which is launching a campaign to combat violations
of the law.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent condolences
to his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama over the bombings at the
Boston Marathon.
