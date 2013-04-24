SHANGHAI, April 24 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China might broaden the property tax pilot programme to additional cities in the near future, authorities told the official newspaper. Recent rumours suggested that Hangzhou, the capital and largest city of Zhejiang Province in Eastern China, could be named as the third pilot city after Shanghai and Chongqing.

- Jiang Jiemin, director of State Asset Regulatory Commission, set performance targets for Chinese major state-owned enterprises in 2013 of more than 8 percent value added and profitability above 10 percent.

- China is likely to lower fuel prices by 450 to 500 yuan per ton on Wednesday, analysts said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Several Chinese regulatory authorities, including China's Securities Regulatory Commission and China's Banking Regulatory Commission are carrying out an investigation into brokerages' "substitute holding" in the bond markets after seeing three individuals arrested for skimming profits through complex substitute holding schemes.

- Overseas investors are increasingly shorting A-shares ETFs sold through the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor RQFII programme in Hong Kong.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China will accelerate the consolidation of the rare earths industry, which has been plagued by falling profits and competition from smugglers and illegal miners.

CHINA DAILY

- Apple Inc was ordered to compensate three Chinese writers a total of 730,000 yuan for copyright infringement. Apple sold the writers works through its online app store without permission, the suit claimed.

- Alibaba Group Holding's chief risk officer said the e-commerce company would step up efforts to prevent merchants from using its online platforms to sell counterfeit goods

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang expressed his gratitude on Tuesday for the international sympathy and aid China has received after the country suffered a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit Lushan, Sichuan Province on Saturday.

- Beijing is going to hold a hearing to discuss the price adjustments for domestic taxi fares and fuel surcharges.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....