SHANGHAI, April 25 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's AVIC Capital said it will raise not more than 5 billion yuan ($809 million) through a private placement of shares. The funds raised will be invested in its subsidiaries.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China has allocated 302.98 million yuan of special funds to support monitoring of bird flu, according to the official website of the Ministry of Finance.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The urbanization rate will reach 70 percent in 2030, according to a report released by China Construction Investment Capital Research Institute and Social Science Academic Press(China). Urbanization has played an important role in economic growth, the report said.

CHINA DAILY

- China and Canada will sign an agreement to share assets that Chinese fugitives illegally transfer to Canada, Canadian Ambassador Guy Saint-Jacques told the paper in an interview. The negotiations are at an advanced stage and an agreement will be reached over the next few months.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday urged China's State Council, or the cabinet, to make more efforts to minimize casualties and resettle residents affected by the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that jolted the southwestern Sichuan Province.

