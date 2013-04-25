SHANGHAI, April 25 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's AVIC Capital said it will raise not
more than 5 billion yuan ($809 million) through a private
placement of shares. The funds raised will be invested in its
subsidiaries.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China has allocated 302.98 million yuan of special funds
to support monitoring of bird flu, according to the official
website of the Ministry of Finance.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The urbanization rate will reach 70 percent in 2030,
according to a report released by China Construction Investment
Capital Research Institute and Social Science Academic
Press(China). Urbanization has played an important role in
economic growth, the report said.
CHINA DAILY
- China and Canada will sign an agreement to share assets
that Chinese fugitives illegally transfer to Canada, Canadian
Ambassador Guy Saint-Jacques told the paper in an interview. The
negotiations are at an advanced stage and an agreement will be
reached over the next few months.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday urged China's
State Council, or the cabinet, to make more efforts to minimize
casualties and resettle residents affected by the 7.0-magnitude
earthquake that jolted the southwestern Sichuan Province.
