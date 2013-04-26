April 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Jiangxi province, in southeast China, has confirmed the first case of human infection with the bird flu on Thursday. The latest infected is a 69-year-old male retiree, according to Department of Health of Jiangxi province.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The total net profit reported by 2,385 Chinese-listed companies reached 1.93 trillion yuan ($313 billion) in 2012, up 0.62 percent from a year earlier. However, excluding results of financial firms, total net profit of the remaining listed companies fell 12.28 percent from a year earlier.

CHINA DAILY

- China's steel market may remain weak next month, although it is a peak consumption season traditionally, according to the country's steel industry group. Demand remains lukewarm as housing starts are falling and the overall manufacturing sector remains weak said the China Iron and Steel Association.

- China's rapid urbanization and rising demand will support the growth of specialty chemicals maker Clariant after sales more than doubled in the region, the firm said on Thursday.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang met with Swiss Vice President and Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter on Thursday. Wang said China and Switzerland enjoy sound development of bilateral ties and their economies are highly complementary.

